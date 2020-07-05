New York Post:

Just minutes after the Yankees opened spring training 2.0 in The Bronx, Masahiro Tanaka suffered a frightening injury when he took a line drive off the right side of his head off the bat of Giancarlo Stanton during a simulated game Saturday.

Tanaka immediately fell on the mound, and action stopped as trainers rushed to the mound. He stayed down for approximately five minutes before sitting up. He was helped to his feet and walked off the field with the assistance of two trainers.

Tanaka was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital for further evaluation and testing. The Yankees announced afterward that Tanaka was “alert, responsive and walking under his own power,” and the team announced later in the evening that Tanaka had been released from the hospital and would enter the concussion protocol.

Read more at The New York Post