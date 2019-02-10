BREITBART:

An op-ed was published in Yale University’s student newspaper on Thursday, suggesting that students collect and store evidence on white male classmates, so that it can be used to ruin political careers in the future.

“I’m watching you, white boy,” says author Isis Davis-Marks in an op-ed published in the Yale Daily News, who claims that she will save any evidence that she finds of white male classmates behaving badly — even if it’s “unintentional” — just in case she needs it to end a political career in the future.

“Everyone knows a white boy with shiny brown hair and a saccharine smile that conceals his great ambitions,” explains Davis-Marks in her op-ed, claiming that one day, she will turn on CNN to see that the “white boy” has become a “white man” sitting at his “Senate confirmation hearing.”