Yale students welcomed to campus by ominous Grim Reaper crime survival guides: ‘Good luck’

Yale University’s police union has sparked outrage by giving hundreds of incoming students ominous “survival guide” flyers branded with the Grim Reaper — warning them about “shockingly high” crime around the Ivy League campus. The bold flyers, which were doled out to first-year students this week as they moved into their New Haven, Connecticut dorms, are nearly identical to the controversial “Welcome to Fear City” notices distributed to tourists in a crime-ridden Big Apple in the 1970s. “Good luck,” the Yale flyer warned, alongside an image of a skulled Grim Reaper also used in the notorious New York pamphlets.

“The incidence of crime and violence in New Haven is shockingly high, and it is getting worse,” the Yale police union handout warned. “During the seven-month period ending in July 23, 2023, murders have doubled, burglaries are up 33% and motor vehicle thefts are up 56%.”

READ MORE