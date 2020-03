Gateway Pundit:

A Yale psychiatrist named Bandy Lee has repeatedly claimed that Trump is mentally unfit for office. Democrats in Congress have even had official meetings with her.

This woman has never even met Trump, but she feels perfectly fine offering her diagnosis, in a clear ethical violation of her profession.

Now that Joe Biden has become an increasing cause for concern, due to his aging mind, Bandy Lee refuses to offer a diagnosis of Biden.

