BOSTON GLOBE:

Dozens of students dressed in black staged a sit-in at Yale Law School on Monday to protest the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court and demand an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against him.

Organizers said allegations of sexual assault and harassment should be taken seriously, and Kavanaugh poses a ‘‘real threat’’ to the country. Other Yale students traveled to Washington to protest Kavanaugh’s nomination on Monday.

The sit-in came the morning after new allegations against Kavanaugh were reported by The New Yorker, which published an account by a woman, Deborah Ramirez, who alleged Kavanaugh exposed himself to her during a drunken dorm party when they were students at Yale during the 1983-84 academic year.

Another woman, Christine Blasey Ford, is accusing Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her at a party when they were teenagers. Both Kavanaugh and Ford will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.