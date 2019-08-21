“He correctly diagnoses how Xi is up against a wall with Hong Kong and his domestic faction of ultra-rich people who would be harmed by a crackdown (and maybe oust XI – though he does not recognize this possibility, which is naïve. Dictators look powerful – until they aren’t. China has a history of CCP Inside coups ousting dictators).Then he claims Xi has all the leverage.I don’t think he understands China that well. The CCP is now thoroughly corrupt, and the powerful have enriched themselves, and ship their money to Hong Kong and North America/Australia along with kids who hope to get green cards. ” – Thomas Lifson of The American Thinker

THE WASHINGTON POST – DAVID VON DREHLE

Like Mel Brooks as the king of France, it’s good to be Xi Jinping. Or so you might think. The man is the undisputed ruler of the world’s most populous nation, the autocrat at the top of a one-party state that controls the second-largest economy in the world. His nation’s principal rival for global influence appears to have given up on statecraft in favor of government by temper tantrum.

But life’s getting tougher for the chairman, or so it seems from here. Xi has set for China the goal of becoming the most powerful nation on Earth. But that entails learning to employ tools of power that aren’t yet on his belt.

I’m talking about soft power — the use of international organizations, moral suasion, foreign aid, trade, compromise, alliances and salesmanship to achieve a nation’s aims. Brutally adept with hard power — from tanks and machine guns to concentration camps and starvation — the Chinese Communist Party has little experience with soft power. Xi is getting a crash course, with one test after another.