Xi Jinping tells ‘dear friend’ Putin ‘change is coming’ as he leaves Moscow

Xi Jinping told Vladimir Putin that ‘change is coming’ as he left the Kremlin after the two leaders showcased their ‘no-limits friendship’ during a pomp-filled state visit.

Shaking hands as the Chinese president left the imperial palace, Xi said via an interpreter: ‘Change is coming that hasn’t happened in 100 years. And we are driving this change together.’

Putin replied: ‘I agree,’ before his counterpart bid him farewell, saying: ‘Please, take care, dear friend.’

The Russian president stood on the pavement for a moment waving as Xi’s limo drove away on Tuesday.

His plane left Moscow’s Vnukovo airport after being seen off by a guard of honour playing the Russian and Chinese national anthems, the RIA Novosti news agency said on Wednesday morning.

After hosting Xi over a seven-course private dinner for more than four hours the previous night, Putin greeted him for talks involving top officials from both countries.

Xi walked slowly up the opulent red-carpeted staircase of the Grand Kremlin Palace as guards in 19th century-style parade uniforms snapped to attention.

