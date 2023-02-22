Chinese President Xi Jinping is planning his first trip to Moscow since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine nearly a twelve months ago to promote peace talks and urge the Kremlin to avoid using nuclear weapons, sources told the Wall Street Journal Tuesday, as President Joe Biden speaks in Poland on U.S. support for Ukraine and as U.S. officials warn China could provide “lethal support” to the Russian military.

Sources familiar with the negotiations told the Journal China intends to help end the war in Ukraine, as the invasion approaches its one-year mark and after previous attempts by Ukraine and Russia—which has occupied parts of eastern Ukraine—to strike a peace deal have proven unsuccessful.

Beijing is reportedly seeking to persuade the Kremlin from using nuclear arms in Ukraine, though the report comes just hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced he will suspend Russia’s participation in the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) nuclear arms agreement with the U.S., deploying new ground-based nuclear weapons for combat duty.

Three days ago, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed concern that China is considering supplying “lethal” military support to Russia, even as China offers to serve as a neutral broker to end the war, telling CBS’ Face the Nation any amount of “lethal” support would cause a “serious problem for us in our relationship [with China].”

The timing of Xi’s trip has not yet been determined, though he’s expected to travel in April or May to coincide with the anniversary of Russia’s military victory over Germany in World War II, sources told the Journal.

