BREITBART:

Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping penned an opinion piece published on the front page of North Korea’s state newspaper Rodong Sinmun on Wednesday in anticipation for his arrival there this week, vowing “unswervable support” to dictator Kim Jong-un.

Xi will arrive in Pyongyang on Thursday for a two-day visit overtly intended to observe the 70th anniversary of the two countries establishing diplomatic relations. The meeting will precede an anticipated in-person discussion between Xi and American President Donald Trump at the upcoming G-20 summit in Japan. Trump said on Tuesday he is expecting an “extended meeting” with Xi to discuss, among other things, their ongoing trade dispute and international diplomacy.

Rodong Sinmun has yet to publish Xi’s column on its English language page, but the Chinese state-run Global Times newspaper published highlights early Wednesday.