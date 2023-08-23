Xi Jinping Abruptly Bails on Key BRICS Speech Blaming U.S. for China’s Woeful Economy

Genocidal Chinese dictator Xi Jinping failed to show up on Tuesday night to deliver a speech at the BRICS Business Forum, sending Commerce Minister Wang Wentao to read remarks allegedly prewritten by Xi. Xi’s absence was of particular note because he landed in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Monday to attend the BRICS summit and was expected at all the events of the three-day affair.

Xi made multiple appearances in public on Tuesday without incident, alongside South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, and attended the BRICS summit dinner on Tuesday night following Wang’s speech – he only skipped delivering his address to the business forum, in which he would have defended the state of the Chinese economy to attending potential investors. The Chinese government has given no explanation for Xi’s failure to deliver his remarks at press time. Xi has since resurfaced in more BRICS events on Wednesday. The Chinese Foreign Ministry did not address his absence in statements regarding the BRICS summit on Wednesday. While rumors have surfaced that the 70-year-old Xi is suffering from health woes, no evidence suggests this is the case and Xi made no indications of being ill or injured during Wednesday’s events.

