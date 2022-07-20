Enter the future world-state. An anti-utopian new world run by militant FA-T- ASSES (FSS) who castrate males, assign them life-mates who are transsexual, keeping the unclipped “natural” women for the State Security Forces (SSF) to assist the Women in Charge (WIC). State Mindbogglers (SM’s) delete memories and secretly use State Gas Stores of the Noble gases to “remoleculize” their minds. Argon, Freon, Helium, Krypton, Neon, Radon and Xenon. Envisioned and written in the early 1980s, this prophetic fantasy forecast is Michael Savage’s semi-serious alarm of a nightmarish future. In the New World, there are no natural free people. This SF adventure is considered a masterpiece of wit and dark humor that accurately predicted the direction of the fem-dominated Stalinist States emerging in former Western democracies.

BUY XENON ON AMAZON!