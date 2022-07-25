Workers at the National Galleries in Scotland stumbled upon a hidden self-portrait behind a Vincent Van Gogh painting while carrying out routine cataloging.

“We have discovered what is almost certainly a previously unknown self-portrait by Vincent van Gogh. Yes, you read that right!” the National Galleries said in a Thursday news release.

“Moments like this are incredibly rare,” Professor Frances Fowle, senior French art curator with the National Galleries, said, according to the New York Post.

Curators found the hidden portrait after running an X-ray through the painting known as “Head of a Peasant Woman.”

They were cataloging the 1885 painting ahead of the exhibition “A Taste for Impressionism,” which will take place from July 30 to November 13, 2022.

READ MORE