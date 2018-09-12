THE DAILY CALLER:

A Republican Party office in Laramie, Wyoming, caught fire early Thursday morning just days after it opened, The Daily Caller News Foundation learned.

The fire appears to have been set intentionally, Laramie Police Department spokesman Steve Morgan told TheDCNF.

The local police department is cooperating with the federal Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (BATF) in the ongoing investigation, Morgan said, adding that authorities have not yet identified a suspect or a motive for the fire.

The burnt office is shared by the Albany County Republican Party and the Wyoming College Republicans, who began moving in on Tuesday, less than 48 hours before the fire, Albany GOP spokesman Ben McKay said.

Photos obtained by TheDCNF from McKay show a fire-scorched carpet, a darkened, partially burnt chair and campaign signs strewn about the floor.

The fire damaged the building’s interior but was otherwise limited thanks to a passerby who called authorities, McKay said.

The damage from the fire could have been far worse, McKay said, noting that someone lives in an apartment directly above the Republican office.

Elsewhere in town, party staffers on Thursday found a defaced sign accusing Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, Wyoming’s lone House member, of supporting “fascism,” McKay said.