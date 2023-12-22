WWIII Watch: Europe Defence Spending Soars with Tanks, Missiles, Fighter Jets, Attack Helicopters, All on Order

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, and since then only one thing has been certain: the rest of Europe is desperate to build military muscle as soon as possible to help counter any further predatory moves by Moscow.Europe must race to ensure it can better defend itself as new military threats could emerge by the end of the decade even as the focus of security ally the U.S. shifts towards the Indo-Pacific, Germany’s defense minister has already warned.

Russia was hiking its weapons production considerably to sustain its invasion of Ukraine, while also threatening the Baltic states, Georgia and Moldova, Boris Pistorius was quoted as saying in an interview with Welt am Sonntag last week.“We Europeans must engage more to ensure security on our own continent,” said Pistorius, noting, however, it would take time for the region to increase its own weapons production.

