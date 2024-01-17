WWIII Alert: Top NATO Officer Warns ‘Warfighting Transformation’ Needed Across West

The time has come for public and private actors in the West to prepare for an era in which anything could happen at any time, including fighting a war, a top NATO military official said Wednesday.

“We need a warfighting transformation of NATO,” the chief of the alliance’s Military Committee, Dutch Admiral Rob Bauer, said in Brussels as he opened a two-day meeting of national defence chiefs. He further stressed in the post-Cold War era, “The tectonic plates of power are shifting. As a result: we face the most dangerous world in decades,” noting in the past NATO governments and companies lived in an era in which everything was plentiful, foreseeable, controllable, and focused on efficiency, Reuters reports.

