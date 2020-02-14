NY POST

A nonprofit religious organization founded by former wrestler Ted DiBiase — whose son, Brett, was indicted last week for allegedly embezzling charity funds — reportedly received more than $2.1 million in welfare from the state of Mississippi, according to the Clarion-Ledger. DiBiase, who famously feuded with Hulk Hogan as “The Million Dollar Man” in the WWF (now WWE) in the late 1980s, was not named in the indictments. DiBiase became a preacher after retiring from the ring and formed the Heart of David Ministries, which received just $5,000 in grants in 2013, but pulled in $271,000 in welfare money in 2017, when Brett was hired as a senior official at the Mississippi Department of Human Services by former director John Davis, among the six people indicted in an alleged scheme that stole more than $4.15 million in welfare funds. DiBiase’s group received as much as $900,000 one year.

