WWE boss Vince McMahon raided by federal agents and ordered to appear in court – before announcing indefinite sick leave

WWE executive chairman Vince McMahon has been hit with a federal grand jury subpoena.

A search warrant was executed on McMahon, 77, on July 17 in response to multiple alleged payments made after being accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct.

In their SEC filing on Wednesday, the WWE stated it “has received voluntary and compulsory legal demands for documents, including from federal law enforcement and regulatory agencies, concerning the investigation and related subject matters,” as per CNBC.

WWE CEO Nick Khan reportedly said during a earnings call on Wednesday that he had no comment on the McMahon situation, adding that they would help with any investigations, per House of Glory’s Jason Solomon.

The WWE’s filing also stated that McMahon “went on medical leave after undergoing major spinal surgery.”

The WWE also stated that McMahon will “remain on medical leave until further notice but will remain Executive Chairman.”

