WW3 Watch: Poland Sends Combat Helicopters, Extra Troops to Border After Belarus Military Violates Airspace

Poland accuses Belarus of having flown two helicopters into its airspace, accusing the Moscow-aligned nation of escalating tensions and responding by deploying more troops and its own helicopters to the border.

Two Belarussian helicopters flew into Polish airspace on Monday, a statement by the Ministry of Defence said, revealing the aircraft entered Polish territory at very low altitude, flying below radar making them “difficult to detect”. Locals spotted the Belarus-colour-wearing helicopters flying low over their houses and posted the images to social media, reports state.

The helicopters were on a training mission which the Belarussian government had notified Poland in advance as taking place, but nevertheless Poland said the incursion was unacceptable and summoned the Belarus ambassador. The Polish defence minister Mariusz Błaszczak said in response to what the government called a provocation, he had ordered extra troops and “combat helicopters” to the border.

READ MORE