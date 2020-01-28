NY POST

A wealthy jetsetter suffering from fever fled China’s coronavirus hot zone to wine and dine herself in France — but was caught when she crowed about the escape online, according to a report. The woman boasted that she successfully bolted from the quarantined Chinese city of Wuhan by taking fever reducing medicine to evade airport screenings for the virus, the BBC reported. She wrote on the social media site WeChat that she feared that she would miss out on her lavish trip, which included a jaunt to a Michelin-star restaurant in Paris.

