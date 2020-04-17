NEW YORK POST:

The coronavirus death toll in the Chinese city of Wuhan — where the global outbreak is believed to have originated — was revised on Friday, increasing by 50 percent, state media reported.

Wuhan is attributing the drastic uptick — from 2,579 to 3,869 fatalities — to insufficient admission capabilities at hospitals that were overwhelmed during the outbreak’s peak in the city.

Cases in the city were also adjusted, up 325 to 50,333, accounting for over 60 percent of everybody infected in all of China.

Wuhan’s revised coronavirus numbers came days after it was revealed the Chinese government waited six days before warning its citizens of the severity of Wuhan’s outbreak.

