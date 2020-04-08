NY POST

China celebrated the end of an 11-week lockdown in Wuhan with an elaborate light show on skyscrapers and bridges, video shows. The dazzling display along the Yangtze River at midnight Wednesday came as city officials lifted a 76-day lockdown in Hubei’s provincial capital, where the coronavirus was first identified late last year. Thousands leave Wuhan hours after coronavirus lockdown lifted “I haven’t been outside for more than 70 days,” Tong Zhengkun told the Associated Press as he watched the show from a bridge. “Being indoors for so long drove me crazy.”

READ MORE AT THE NY POST