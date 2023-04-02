Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich who was detained by Russian authorities on Thursday on accusations that he was an American spy, knew the dangers of working in the country.

In what reads as a now eerie prediction of his own fate, Gershkovich tweeted last July how ‘Reporting on Russia is now also a regular practice of watching people you know get locked away for years.’

In the days since his capture, the WSJ has denied that Gershkovich was spying for the U.S.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that Gershkovich had been ‘caught red-handed’ but offered no evidence to back up their assertion.

Gershkovich pleaded ‘not guilty’ as a court remanded him in pre-trial detention for two months.

