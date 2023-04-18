Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was taken into custody on March 29th by the Russia’s Federal Security Service. State media Tass reports he was charged with espionage and is being accused of collecting “information constituting a state secret about the activities of an enterprise within Russia’s military-industrial complex.”

According to CNN, on April 10th, The US State Department “officially designated Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich as wrongfully detained by Russia.”

“Today, Secretary Blinken made a determination that Evan Gershkovich is wrongfully detained by Russia,” State Department principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said in a statement.”

“The designation gives further backing to the assertions by the US government and the Wall Street Journal that the espionage charges against the reporter are baseless. It will empower the Biden administration to explore avenuessuch as a prisoner swap to try to secure Gershkovich’s release.”

