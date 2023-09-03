WSJ Poll Shows Trump Dominating the GOP Primary Field: ‘No Formidable Challenger’

Former President Donald Trump has no formidable challenger among Republican presidential primary candidates, according to a poll published Saturday.

The poll, published by the Wall Street Journal, showed that Trump is the top choice of 59 percent of GOP primary voters — up 11 percentage points since April.

“The new survey finds that what was once a two-man race for the nomination has collapsed into a lopsided contest in which Trump, for now, has no formidable challenger,” a WSJ article on the poll said.

More here.