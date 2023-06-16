In a recent article, the Wall Street Journal details how the high-profile partnership between tech giant Microsoft and artificial intelligence pioneer OpenAI is charting a new course in the tech industry, marked by both groundbreaking collaboration and behind-the-scenes conflict.

Microsoft made a controversial decision to invest billions in OpenAI, acquiring a 49 percent stake in the company in a move that sent shockwaves through the tech industry. Microsoft now has early access to OpenAI’s cutting-edge generative AI technology, and the partnership can avoid potential antitrust issues thanks to this strategic investment.

Microsoft hosts OpenAI’s technology on its cloud servers and integrates it into its products, giving it a competitive edge over rivals like Google. On the other hand, OpenAI has been working with some of Microsoft’s biggest competitors, creating a complex web of alliances and rivalries.

