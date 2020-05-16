BREITBART

According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, officials at the Justice Department and a group of state attorneys general are focused on Google’s ad business and how it has used its search monopoly. According to the WSJ, the DOJ is planning to bring a case as early as this summer, while state AGs are likely to file a case in the fall. The Wall Street Journal reports that both the Justice Department and a group of state attorneys general are likely to file an antitrust lawsuits against Google and have already begun to plan litigation according to sources with knowledge of the matter. The Justice Department is reportedly planning to bring a case as early as this summer. A large group of state attorneys general, led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republicans, will also reportedly file a case in the fall.

READ MORE AT BREITBART