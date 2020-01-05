Breitbart:

A rapid “demographic shift” is helping to replace President Donald Trump’s base of white working-class voters with Democrat supporters, the Wall Street Journal reports.

A report by the Wall Street Journal details how a “demographic shift” — with the help of more than 1.2 million legal immigrants being admitted to the United States every year — is changing the American electorate in favor of Democrats.

Trump’s white working-class base of support, the Journal notes, is expected to decline in population by about 2.3 percent in time for the 2020 presidential election. Still, about 23 million white non-college educated men did not vote in the 2016 presidential election — a pool of untapped support that the Trump campaign could draw on.

States of Change demographer Ruy Teixeira told the Journal that “demographic change” is making states like Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Arizona, Florida, and North Carolina increasingly difficult for Republicans to win.