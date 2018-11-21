NEW YORK POST:

The rules have always been a little looser in Mexican professional wrestling, but this was a brick too far.

Puerto Rican star Cuervo (The Raven) was knocked unconscious and reportedly had his skull fractured after being blindsided by a brutal blow to the back of his head in a match against Angel o Demonio (Angel or Demon) at the Lucha Libre Boom show.

Cuero was standing on the floor outside the ring when his opponent launched the missile and sent him crashing face-first to the floor.

The “death match” was immediately called off. Angel o Demonio jumped out of the ring to check on his fallen rival but was ordered away by a doctor.

Cuervo was rushed to the hospital, where surgeons operated to remove a blood clot.

“It was an epidural hematoma and he had a skull fracture,” a promoter of the show announced. “He had surgery to drain the clot. He is out of danger, is in intensive care and is responding satisfactorily.”

Cuervo’s manager, Victor Arroyo, announced via his Facebook page that the wrestler was recovering well.

“We are informed that the operation to the Raven was a success. The clot was removed and [he] is stable,” he wrote. “Thank you all for the prayers and good vibe.”

There are reports a benefit show will be held in Mexico this week to help cover Cuervo’s medical costs. Angel o Demonio said he was aiming for Cuervo’s back but “did not have the accuracy.”