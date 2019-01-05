THE MIRROR:

The ‘alpha male predator’ known as Tikhon appeared at a remote Russian border close to China and refused to leave despite warning shots being fired by guards

A wounded tiger has amazed wildlife experts by coming out of the wild to seek human help after he was wounded.

The tiger, known as Tikhon, suddenly appeared at a remote Russian border post on the frontier with China over the New Year period, and refused to leave.

Even when the border guards – part of the FSB security service, formerly called the KGB – fired warning gunshots, the cat stayed put.

The alpha male, believed to be aged 15 or older, is said to have defied his instincts to seek human help after being wounded.