Wounded IDF soldier takes out Hamas terrorists in intense Gaza battle

An @IDF soldier confronted and eliminated two #Hamas terrorists in close quarters in Shejaia in the #Gaza Strip, continuing to fight even after being injured by a grenade.

The IDF published footage on Tuesday of a soldier confronting two Hamas terrorists in close quarters in Shejaia in the Gaza Strip as the IDF continues operations in the neighborhood of Gaza City.

In the video, the reservist soldier in the Yahalom unit can be seen in an intense firefight with one Hamas terrorist during which a grenade was thrown at the soldier, wounding him.

The soldier succeeded in taking out the terrorist before entering the room and killing a second terrorist at point-blank range.

IDF soldier fights Hamas terrorists in Shejaia in Gaza. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit)

The soldier soon received medical treatment, according to Israeli media, and his condition was reported as stable.

