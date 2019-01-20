Trump warned residents affected by winter storm to stay inside and be careful

He also said the country could use some ‘good old fashioned global warming’

On numerous occasions, Trump has said he doesn’t believe in climate change

Since becoming president in 2016 he has pulled the US out of the international Paris Agreement and torn up a raft of environmental protection laws

President Donald Trump used the weekend’s winter storm to mock global warming on Twitter as he warned citizens to stay inside. ‘Be careful and try staying in your house. Large parts of the Country are suffering from tremendous amounts of snow and near record setting cold,’ the president tweeted Sunday morning. ‘Amazing how big this system is. Wouldn’t be bad to have a little of that good old fashioned Global Warming right now!’ he added. The storm is bringing some of the coldest temperatures of the season as it tracked east Saturday evening into Sunday morning.

