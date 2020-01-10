JERUSALEM POST

More than 250,000 immigrants from 150 countries settled in Israel over the past 10 years, according to figures recently released by the Jewish Agency. Those statistics made for celebratory headlines as we ushered in a new decade. Some, however, sought to deflate the celebration by charging that a great many of the country’s new citizens are not actually Jewish. In the back-and-forth that ensued, left out were those who weren’t let in. That brings us to the game of Border Patrol. Instructions follow. Read them carefully. The fate of thousands is now in your hands. Below are the stories of several individuals whose requests to come to Israel have been rejected. They have all appealed the verdict and your job is to decide whose petition should be granted and whose refused. Here are the circumstances of just a few of those knocking on our door. The names have been changed but the cases are genuine. Anna, from Poland, granddaughter of a Holocaust survivor

Anna, a young Jew from Warsaw, participated in a Birthright-Taglit Israel program a couple of years ago. Back in Poland, she began working part-time in the local Hillel. She now wants to immigrate to Israel but has run into problems proving her eligibility to make aliyah. Her grandfather, a Holocaust survivor, is Jewish. According to the Law of Return, that in and of itself should be enough to entitle her to move to Israel, but the papers she’s submitted attesting to that have inexplicably been deemed insufficient.

