“He who dares not offend cannot be honest,” — Thomas Paine



At the dawn of social media thick-skinned free-speech enthusiasts were courted by a Wild West of ideas. It was a place where debate was nurtured. Some of us hoped to learn something about ourselves and others through a free and fiery back and forth behind a keyboard. When you logged onto a platform like Twitter, entering your password was basically signing a waiver that you agreed you might be offended by something.



Today, if what you say is deemed offensive by some unknown source, you could find yourself silenced on that platform for any given time.



They say this is in the best interest of making users feel safe. They say it protects the truth and banishes “fake news” back to darkness.



In reality, few things are more threatening than a faceless, nameless authority disarming us of our words and telling us what we should believe.



According to Twitter, Michael Savage violated the Rules and Policies by freely exchanging his ideas on their platform on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.



It made me wonder who else the powers that be would have blocked throughout history.



Here are some historical figures that might have found themselves muzzled if they were on social media in their time:



“That some desperate wretches should be willing to steal and enslave men by violence and murder for gain, is rather lamentable than strange.” — Thomas Paine, author of famous pamphlet Common Sense. Blocked for intolerance and criticizing the lifestyle of others.



“We shall not flag or fail. We shall go on to the end. We shall fight in France, we shall fight on the seas and oceans, we shall fight with growing confidence and growing strength in the air. We shall defend our island, whatever the cost may be. We shall fight on the beaches, we shall fight on the landing-grounds, we shall fight in the fields and in the streets, we shall fight in the hills. We shall never surrender!” — Winston Churchill, Prime Minister of England. Blocked for making incendiary and insensitive comments against a foreign government.



“It is dangerous to be right in matters on which the established authorities are wrong.” — Voltaire, French Enlightenment author. Blocked for spreading fake news against the established authorities by implying they are fallible.



“I hold it that a little rebellion now and then is a good thing.” — Thomas Jefferson, 3rdPresident of the United States of America. Blocked for inciting violence.

“Ask not what your country can do for you… ask what you can do for your country.” — John F. Kennedy, 35thPresident of the United States of America. Blocked for making comments that offend people on government assistance.



“…I held and believed that the sun is the centre of the universe and is immovable, and that the earth is not the centre and is movable…” — Galileo Galilei, Italian astronomer. Blocked for spreading a “misinformation” campaign claiming the earth revolves around the sun. 99% agree he’s incorrect.

