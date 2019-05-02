NEW YORK POST:

A Queens man caught preparing for a 9/11 anniversary suicide bomb attack on the subways under Grand Central will soon walk out of prison thanks to a sentence that amounts to his time already served, a judge ruled Thursday.

Najibullah Zazi, 33, had faced up to life in prison after his 2009 arrest, but spent nearly the next 10 years cooperating against al Qaeda.

Thursday’s 10-year sentence — which means he will be sprung any day now — came at the urging of prosecutors, who cited his extensive cooperation in arguing that he deserved a break.

Brooklyn federal Judge Raymond Dearie agreed, letting Zazi off with little more than a tongue-lashing as he noted that the one-time jihadist had come to the US in 1999 as a 14-year-old refugee from Pakistan.

“You came with hard-working and honorable people,” the judge scolded. “We welcomed you. But you turned on us.

“Just before I took the bench, I looked over at where the World Trade Center once was, and the reaction I had was the same as when I first met you — how could this have happened,” the judge said.

Zazi will be at least the third admitted terrorist New York City-based terrorist in the past year to be sentenced to zero or very little additional prison time in exchange for his cooperation.