‘Worst Graduation of My Life’: Howard University Graduates Upset ‘White Man’ Biden Chosen as Key Speaker

Howard University graduates attending graduation ceremony remarked they were insulted to have “white man” President Joe Biden speak at their convocation last week rather than a successful black person.

The video was shot from the perspective of a graduate sitting in the audience as Biden rambled, with various graduates chiming in to agree the decrepit chief executive was a bad choice for an HBCU commencement speaker.

“This is the worst graduation of my life,” one graduate commented in the remarkable video.

“This is a campaign speech. A campaign speech,” he noted as Biden spoke.

