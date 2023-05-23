Howard University graduates attending graduation ceremony remarked they were insulted to have “white man” President Joe Biden speak at their convocation last week rather than a successful black person.

Howard University graduate during Joe Biden’s speech:

“This is the worst graduation of my life” pic.twitter.com/SYWPwxslF5 — Tiffany ✨ (@tiffanyandsadie) May 22, 2023

The video was shot from the perspective of a graduate sitting in the audience as Biden rambled, with various graduates chiming in to agree the decrepit chief executive was a bad choice for an HBCU commencement speaker.

“This is the worst graduation of my life,” one graduate commented in the remarkable video.

“This is a campaign speech. A campaign speech,” he noted as Biden spoke.