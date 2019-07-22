REUTERS:

President Donald Trump and U.S. congressional leaders reached a deal on Monday on a two-year extension of the debt limit and federal spending caps that would avert a feared government default later this year but add to rising budget deficits.

“I am pleased to announce that a deal has been struck with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy,” Trump said on Twitter.

Schumer and Pelosi promptly issued a statement confirming the agreement, saying the measure would be voted on “swiftly” in the Democratic-led House of Representatives. The Republican-led Senate must also pass the measure before it can be signed into law by Trump.

Pelosi has been pushing to win passage by this week, before the start of a long summer recess that extends to Sept. 9.

Final details between the Trump administration and congressional leaders were worked out as Pelosi talked by telephone from a delayed commercial flight to Washington following a speech she delivered earlier in the day in Detroit, a Pelosi aide said.

Under the agreement, which was the result of weeks of closed-door negotiations, the Treasury Department’s borrowing authority would be extended through July 31, 2021. Without legislation, Treasury could bump up against its borrowing limit before Sept. 9, according to some recent estimates, potentially triggering a default on some debt.

The pact would also set overall spending levels for the next two years on both defense and non-defense programs operated by the federal government.

Under the deal, spending on those “discretionary” programs would rise to $1.37 trillion in the fiscal year starting Oct. 1, up from $1.32 trillion this year, according to a congressional source.