NEWSMAX:

Acting Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement Mark Morgan said Tuesday that 1 million people will illegally cross the border this year, and more than half of them will be released into the United States.

We’re anticipating a million this year, but we’re going to allow 65 percent of those individuals into the interior of the United States,” Morgan told reporters at ICE headquarters, according to the Washington Examiner.

“I believe that this is the worst in modern times that we’ve experienced because of the demographic issue,” he added. “That being the family units and unaccompanied minors that are coming across illegally.”

Morgan, who served as head of U.S. Border Patrol under former President Barack Obama, went on to dismiss critics who “want to say, ‘The numbers back in the late ’90s and early 2000s were a little bit higher.’ But the reason for that, right, those were mainly single adult males and we were expediting the removals of those individuals.”

He said that by the end of the Obama administration, about 90 percent of adult men from Mexico were being deported just hours after being apprehended.