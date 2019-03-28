Fox News

A drunk woman onboard a TAP Air flight just really wanted a Pepsi. The unidentified Spanish woman became belligerent after boarding the March 9 Malaga-bound flight in Lisbon, Portugal, witnesses reportedly told Daily Mail. According to outlet, shortly after the woman boarded the hour-and-a-half flight, she began taking shots from a hip flask while demanding crew serve her a Pepsi. When attendants informed her they would only be serving fruit juice on the flight, she became outraged and began screaming at crew in Spanish. “She was getting out of her seat, her face was bright red,” a male passenger on the same flight told the Daily Mail. “Her hands had turned into claws. She looked like a demon. She was the worst passenger I have ever seen on an airline and I fly quite a lot.” The man claimed to the Daily Mail that others on the flight said the woman had been drunk before she boarded, and continued to drink throughout the flight. “We were all like why is she so insistent on [the Pepsi], but it turned out it was because she wanted to mix it,” he said. “She was the last one to board, everyone was waiting and she was at the front of the plane.”

