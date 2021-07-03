The Hill:

Facebook tests feature offering resources for those worried about ‘extremist’ friends

Facebook is testing out several types of notifications to users in an initiative aimed at tackling violent extremism.

The notifications either ask a user if they’re concerned that they may know an extremist or simply notify the user that they may have been exposed to extremist content. Screenshots of both circulated on Thursday.

According to Reuters, Facebook said the small test, which is being conducted in the U.S. on its main platform, was a pilot that would ultimately be used globally to prevent extremism on Facebook.

“This test is part of our larger work to assess ways to provide resources and support to people on Facebook who may have engaged with or were exposed to extremist content, or may know someone who is at risk,” said a Facebook spokesperson in an emailed statement to Reuters.

In one notification, Facebook asks users: “Are you concerned that someone you know is becoming an extremist?”

The message says the company cares about preventing extremism and that “Others in your situation have received confidential support.”

A “get support” button appears underneath the message, and the alert sends a user to its support page, according to CNN.

WILL CONSERVATIVES START REPORTING ALL BIDEN SUPPORTERS AS EXTREMIST?

More at The Hill