A NEWBORN baby in England has tested positive for coronavirus — the world’s youngest victim.

The child’s mother had been rushed to a London hospital days earlier with suspected pneumonia.

Overnight, she and her tot were being treated at separate hospitals.

The mum was tested at North Middlesex Hospital but her positive result was known only after the birth.

The baby was tested within minutes of arrival.

Medics are trying to establish whether the tot was infected during birth, or contracted the virus in the womb.

The baby remains at the hospital while the mum has been moved to a specialist infections hospital.

A source said: “Staff in contact with both patients have been advised to self-isolate. Health officials are urgently trying to find out the circumstances behind their infections.”

