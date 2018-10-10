NEW YORK POST:

A Russian pedophile has been jailed for 22 years and six months for committing more than 900 rapes and sexual attacks on underage schoolgirls.

Gold-toothed Viktor Lishavsky, 37, treated the victims as his “personal harem” and “sexual slaves.”

Lishavsky admitted his guilt to all charges but refused to give evidence at his closed-door trial in Komsomolsk-on-Amur in the Russian Far East. The city is on the far eastern side of Russia about 1,600 miles from Moscow.

The former head of an evangelical church in the town of Amursk, Lishavsky is believed to be the worst convicted pedophile in Russian history.

A court in Komsomolsk-on-Amur found the “monster” guilty of more than 900 counts of rape and violent sexual acts mostly against girls around age 13.

He will serve his sentence in a “strict regime” penal colony, after which he will face another two years when he will be unable to leave the town where he lives and will have to report regularly to police.

He is banned from working with children for a further two decades after his release.

Lishavsky was caught after a five-year reign of sexual terror when one of the girls confided in her foster mother, who had been entirely unaware of his abuse, the judge was told.

Other victims then corroborated the accusations against him.

By day he ran a shoe repair shop, but at night he regularly attacked adolescent girls.

Lishavsky and his wife had three children of their own and fostered nine more.

He was found guilty of the rape of minors, including acts committed with “particular cruelty,” and forcing his underage victims to commit acts of a sexual nature, according to a statement from the court.