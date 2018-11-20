SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST:

A 70-year-old Hong Kong woman was revealed on Monday to be the world’s second case of rat hepatitis E infection in humans, two months after another local resident living 3km (1.9 miles) away was reported as the first patient.

Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan Siu-chee said hours after the news broke that she was very concerned about the emergence of the second case. A local expert involved in the investigation said it was not linked to the first infection despite both patients living in the same district.

Dr Siddharth Sridhar, clinical assistant professor from the University of Hong Kong’s department of microbiology, said the second case proved that the rat hepatitis E virus, which was distantly related to human hepatitis E virus variants, could be transmitted to people.

“If a patient’s immunity is weak, he or she could get infected with this virus,” Sridhar said, but added that there was no need for panic as the case happened last year.

While Chan said rat control measures had been stepped up in Wong Tai Sin, Sridhar suggested that laboratories should conduct specific testing on samples from hepatitis patients to see if the infections were rat-borne.