World’s rarest whale is captured on film for only the SECOND time in history: Pair of mysterious all-white ‘snake-like’ creatures swim beside boat in Thailand

The world’s rarest whale has been captured on film for only the second time in history, this time off the coast of Thailand.

A group of tourists on a charter boat near Phuket spotted the mysterious all-white creature while on a trip on New Year’s Day.

They filmed a pair of rare Omura’s whales that were swimming together in the Andaman Sea and one of them was completely white.

The footage was shared with officials and the environmental conservation organization ThaiWhales.

The group posted the video on Facebook on January 5 and wrote the ‘groundbreaking report’ was a ‘first-of-its-kind and exciting marine discovery.’

