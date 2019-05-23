INFOWARS:

The world’s oldest record store has banned sales of Morrissey records because he dared deviate from leftist dogma by supporting a political party which is critical of the Islamic practice of halal slaughter of animals.

“I’m saddened but ultimately not surprised that Spillers is unable to stock Morrissey’s releases any longer,” the shop’s owner, Ashli Todd told the Guardian. “I only wished I’d done it sooner.”

Morrissey is set to release a new solo album on Friday. The former Smiths frontman has been lambasted by the left and the media for expressing support for Anne Marie Waters, leader of For Britain, a political party which has criticized Islam and opposed halal slaughter.

As early as 2007, Morrissey began criticizing mass immigration, telling the NME, “The higher the influx into England the more the British identity disappears … the gates of England are flooded. The country’s been thrown away.”

“If you try to make everything multicultural, you end up with no culture at all,” the singer also commented.