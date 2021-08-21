News.com.au:

Reports from the world’s most-jabbed nation have blown a hole in the government’s crisis plan, casting doubt on our “way out” of the pandemic.

It’s the magic number we keep hearing day in, day out as Australian politicians front the public to deliver us the latest on our grim predicament.

An 80 per cent vaccination rate has been flagged as the only way Australians can “return to normal life” after 18 months of darting in and out of lockdowns, with restrictions updated on a near-daily basis by health officials scrambling to keep case numbers to a minimum.

Campaigning for the vaccine has hit fever pitch, with corporations joining the government in widespread education schemes to encourage those most hesitant to roll up their sleeves.

Unfortunately, our current roadmap might come with a catch.

Despite being the most vaccinated nation on the planet, Israel’s cases have begun to skyrocket again after travellers brought the Delta strain back home from overseas. The nation of 9.2 million, boasting a 78 per cent double vaccination rate, registered over 6,500 cases this week.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has already made clear another countrywide lockdown will “destroy the future of the country”. After reopening society following a successful vaccination campaign, the country is now being forced to reintroduce caps on public gatherings and bump up hospital staff in preparation for another uncontrollable wave of Covid patients.

Ben-Gurion University’s Professor Davidovitch, who is a member of the nation’s coronavirus response committee COVID-19, said the nation had jumped the gun after reaching their magic target.

Deaths have increased from five in June to at least 248 so far in August, with officials warning hospitals will begin to struggle once the country hits 1,000 serious hospitalisations.

Top doctors in Israel have confirmed half of Israel’s 600 hospitalised Covid-19 patients had received a double dose at least five months ago. While most of these patients are over 60 and have co-morbidities, concerns have been raised over the effectiveness of vaccines over long periods of time.

“For some of them the vaccine did not trigger an immune response, they had no antibodies, because of the illness itself or because they are treated with medication that suppresses the immune system,” Dror Mevorach, head of the coronavirus ward at Hadassah hospital in Jerusalem, said via Reuters.

Israel’s vaccination rates quickly outpaced the rest of the world as soon as doses were made available, with world leaders urging the Middle Eastern nation to send off excess supplies to poorer countries once their targets were hit.

Now, those excess doses are being kept on hand as a “booster shot” for citizens wishing to triple-dose.

Countries with high vaccination rates and a recent spike in Delta infections, such as the US and UK, have also reported similar trends. In the UK, roughly 35 per cent of Delta hospitalisations in recent weeks had received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

