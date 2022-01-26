NEW YORK POST:

This is the “world’s most inbred family” with four generations of incest — including at least 14 kids with parents all related to each other.

Perverted patriarch of the oddball clan Tim Colt ran an “incest” farm in the Australian Outback where he raped his daughters and fathered their children, say reports.

Research, based on data published by the Children’s Court Down Under, reveals how Tim fathered seven children — five girls and two boys — with wife June.

The fiend, who died in 2009, also had multiple kids with daughter Betty and his eldest girl Rhonda, the Daily Mail in Australia reports.

The 38-member Colt clan were forced to live in squalor in a sickening story of incest, neglect, and pedophilia that shocked the world when their story was first revealed.

Since then, the children have all been given court-appointed pseudonyms to conceal their identities.

One of the members of the family — Frank Colt — was found guilty in 2020 of sexually assaulting a teen relative during a visit to the family farm near Yass in 2010.

