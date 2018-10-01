NEW YORK POST:

Incredible photos give a rare look into the life of the “world’s most endangered tribe” who still hunt with bows and arrows to survive in their shrinking forest.

There are only around 80 of the nomadic Awá, one of the last “uncontacted” tribes of the Amazon, in a reserve in the Maranhão forest in Brazil.

They live as they have for centuries, using bows and arrows to hunt armadillos, gathering wild honey and babassu nuts in the dense primal forest.

The images are from the October 2018 issue of National Geographic.

One image shows an Awá hunter with a small deer on his back while holding his bow and arrows with a hunting dog following behind.

Another shows a group of women and a baby bathing in a river in the pristine rainforest.

Like the forest, the Awás’ very existence is threatened by illegal loggers, miners and drug traffickers invading their home.

The isolated group rely on the forest and its sources of water for survival but are forced to move almost constantly because of the threat from dangerous outsiders.