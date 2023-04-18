A facial recognition website that has been called a “stalker’s dream” is sending shockwaves across the Internet – by helping people find every picture that exists of themselves online.

Billed as a way to help people find themselves on the Internet and stay protected from “scammers, identity thieves, or people who use your image illegally”, PimEyes lets you find images containing your face and “permanently erase” them from websites.

It works a little like Google’s reverse image search tool but is apparently much more sophisticated, using image recognition AI to pick your face out of a crowd with ease.

READ MORE