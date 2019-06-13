THE SUN:

A zoo in Indonesia has sparked outrage after images emerged showing monkeys and crocodiles rotting in rubbish-strewn cages.

The photos were taken at a compound for the Strategic Army Command, a branch of the Indonesian army, which has a mini-zoo on site.

They show a monkey in a cage filled with discarded plastic bags and containers, and a cassowary, a species of flightless bird, next to a bucket of what looks like rotting food.

Also depicted is a crocodile tail protruding from filthy green water and surrounded by disposable cups and scrap metal.

The images were posted onto social media with a caption describing the conditions as “far from proper”, and were later retweeted by the Indonesian branch of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

The site is in the city of Depok, which is itself part of Greater Jakarta, the metropolitan area surrounding Indonesia’s capital.