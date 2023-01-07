A ‘robot lawyer’ is all set to defend a speeding ticket on its first day in court next month.

In February, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) developed by DoNotPay will advise a defendant during an entire court case, likely making it the first-ever case defended by an AI.

The AI will run on a smartphone, listening in to the proceedings of the courtroom before instructing the defendant on what to say via an earpiece as reported by the New Scientist.

The location of the court and the name of the defendant are being kept under wraps at the moment.

In case the AI loses the case, DoNoPay has agreed to cover any fines according to the company’s founder and CEO, Joshua Browder.

READ MORE